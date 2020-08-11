UP Board introduces new system to end students’ info mismatch in HS, inter marksheets

education

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP board, has devised a new system that it claims would end the common problem of errors or mismatch of names of students and their parents in intermediate and high school marksheets.

Now, personal details of students on the online registration forms would appear automatically unlike the previous system wherein these details were fed manually by a clerical staff.

“Registration of students in class 11 this time is being done on the basis of pre-filled personal details of the students that crop up in the online registration forms as soon as their high school roll numbers are filled in by the school officials. This would do away with the problem of typographical errors which often lead to mismatch of names,” said UP board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

“Until now all details had to be filled in by the school manually at the time of advance registration of class 11 students. Now the school would just feed subjects opted by the students in class 11 along with the fee details,” he said.

He said this would ensure that basic details of the students that were entered during high school (or class X) gets reproduced in class 11 and then in class 12 next year thereby bringing the problem of mismatch to an end, he explained.

Board officials point out that presently the board has over 28,000 schools affiliated to it including 17,000 that are up to the intermediate level. So those students who leave a school after passing high school exams and take admission in a new school in class 11 especially benefit from this new initiative the pre-filled details of the students will crop up on the portal, they add. Teachers welcomed the move.

“This is a praiseworthy initiative that may seem a small step to those unaware of the cumbersome process involved in admitting a student in a school and then registering them on the UP Board portal. Even a small typing error while feeding in details of dozens of students earlier used to cause a lot of problems for school officials as well as the students and their parents,” said Bishwanath Mishra, computer teacher of Shiv Charan Das Kanhaiya Lal Intermediate College, Meerapur.