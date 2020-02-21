e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UP Board Physics Paper Leak: Probe to identify school begins

UP Board Physics Paper Leak: Probe to identify school begins

The intermediate physics examination at 69 centres in Mau was cancelled on Thursday after the solved question paper went viral hours before the examination began.

education Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:58 IST
Kenneth John
Kenneth John
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Representative
Representative (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The UP Board on Friday initiated a probe to identify the school from where the Class 12th Physics question paper got leaked before going viral on WhatsApp in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Thursday.

The intermediate physics examination at 69 centres in Mau was cancelled on Thursday after the solved question paper went viral hours before the examination began.

“We will take stringent action, including debarring the centre, once we get to know the school from where the paper got leaked,” said a senior UP Board official, not wishing to be named.

All such schools, who flout norms and are caught promoting or patronising unfair means will be debarred from next session and the list of such schools would be published by November 15, said the official.

UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava said, “FIR has been lodged against officiating principal of Prathmik Vidyalay, Mau and principal of Saraswati Inter College, Mau for allegedly making the solved question paper of Physics of class 12 of the Board go viral on WhatsApp.”

District magistrate (DM) of Mau Gyanprakash Tripathi said a report in this regard had been sent to the government.

An FIR has also been registered against two persons, including Prince Baiswada and Omkar Yadav, for putting the solved papers on WhatsApp groups.

They are being interrogated as to where they got the solved papers, he added.

tags
top news
Pak stays in terror ‘grey list’, gets 8-point to-do list from watchdog FATF
Pak stays in terror ‘grey list’, gets 8-point to-do list from watchdog FATF
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News