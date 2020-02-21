UP Board Physics Paper Leak: Probe to identify school begins

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:58 IST

The UP Board on Friday initiated a probe to identify the school from where the Class 12th Physics question paper got leaked before going viral on WhatsApp in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Thursday.

The intermediate physics examination at 69 centres in Mau was cancelled on Thursday after the solved question paper went viral hours before the examination began.

“We will take stringent action, including debarring the centre, once we get to know the school from where the paper got leaked,” said a senior UP Board official, not wishing to be named.

All such schools, who flout norms and are caught promoting or patronising unfair means will be debarred from next session and the list of such schools would be published by November 15, said the official.

UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava said, “FIR has been lodged against officiating principal of Prathmik Vidyalay, Mau and principal of Saraswati Inter College, Mau for allegedly making the solved question paper of Physics of class 12 of the Board go viral on WhatsApp.”

District magistrate (DM) of Mau Gyanprakash Tripathi said a report in this regard had been sent to the government.

An FIR has also been registered against two persons, including Prince Baiswada and Omkar Yadav, for putting the solved papers on WhatsApp groups.

They are being interrogated as to where they got the solved papers, he added.