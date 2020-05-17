e-paper
Home / Education / UP Board Result 2019: How teachers are following social distancing norm during answersheet evaluation

UP Board Result 2019: How teachers are following social distancing norm during answersheet evaluation

Teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj are evaluating board exam answer sheets while maintaining social distance at the centre amid COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: May 17, 2020 10:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Prayagraj
(HT File)
         

Teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj are evaluating board exam answer sheets while maintaining social distance at the centre amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre was sanitised and thermal screening of teachers was also conducted before entry at the venue.

YC Tripathi, Principal, Bharat Scout and Guide Inter College said, “We’re following all government guidelines. Thermal screening of teachers is being done and the premises has been sanitised.”

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 4,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 95 deaths while the country’s count has reached 85,940.

