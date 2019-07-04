UP Board to use coloured answer sheets to reduce menace of copying mafia in exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has decided to use colours to wipe off grey areas in its examination system.

In a step to check the practice of replacement of answer-sheets after the examination, the UP Board has decided to introduce new answer-sheets which will have lines in different colours, according to board officials.

Earlier, after taking the examination, students used to procure blank answer-sheets of previous years from copying mafia and after writing the answers, replaced it with their submitted answer-sheets in connivance of invigilators.

Henceforth, the lines on answer-sheets would be of different colours which would minimise the possibility of exchange of copies.

Secretary, UP Board, Neena Srivastava said, “The main answer-sheet of high school will be of one colour while the additional answer-sheets (‘B’ or ‘C’) will have lines of different colours. Similarly, the main and additional answer-sheets of intermediate examinations will also have lines of different colours. This will end the possibility of the use of pre-written answer-sheets.”

“This step is in line with our continuous efforts to thwart the use of unfair means by candidates in the state,” she added.

Two years ago, the government had made the process of the allotment of examination centres online to keep copying mafia at bay. The step minimised the problem of mass copying to a large extent.

This year too, CCTV cameras and voice recorders were installed at all the examination centres and its footages were continuously monitored.

Police were deployed at all examination centres and sleuths of special task force (STF) were roped in to keep a vigil on sensitive examination centres. Local intelligence units (LIUs) were also activated by the government.

For the first time, the Board also introduced coded answer-sheets in all 75 districts of the state to prevent answer-sheets of one district being taken to another to facilitate cheating.

According to Board’s records, a total of 57,95,756 students, 31,92,587 in high school and 26,03,169 in intermediate, had registered for the 2019 UP Board examination.

Of these, 2,51,120 students of intermediate and 3,53,303 of high school quit the examination midway due to strict anti-copying measures initiated by the board.

A total of 66,39,268 students, 36,56,272 in high school and 29,82,996 in intermediate, had registered for the 2018 examination. Of these, 56,32,860 appeared for the examination but 10,06,410 (6,27,505 high school and 3,78,903 intermediate) quit the examination midway.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 08:39 IST