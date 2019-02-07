UP Budget: Boost to Sanskrit education; New IIIT, Sainik Schools on cards

To give a boost to education, the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2019-20 has made a provision of Rs 314.51 crore for promotion of Sanskrit education and Rs 26.57 crore for new Sainik Schools in the state.

The government has also made a budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore for setting up an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Lucknow.

An amount of Rs 242 crore has been earmarked to provide grant-in-aid to Sanskrit Pathshalas in the state. Another Rs 30 crore has been allocated for government-aided Sanskrit schools and degree colleges across the state.

A provision of Rs 21 crore has also been made for Kashi Vidyapeeth to promote Sanskrit education and Rs 21.51 crore has been allocated for Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

It is the third budget of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh after having come to power in March 2017. The total budgetary allocations made for financial year 2019-20 was Rs 4.79 lakh crore, which is 12 per cent higher than the previous year’s budget.

LUCKNOW TO GET IIIT

To strengthen technical education, an Indian Institute of Information Technology will be set up in Lucknow on public-private partnership (PPP) model. The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore for the institute.

Two new engineering colleges have also been proposed in Mirzapur (Rs 8 crore) and Pratapgarh (Rs 4 crore).

A provision of Rs 11 crore has been made for the Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur.

BASIC EDUCATION

The government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 18,485 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

A provision of Rs 5 crore has been made to set up primary and upper primary schools in Vantangiya villages.

For Mid-Day Meal programme, the government has set aside Rs 2,275 crore.

Students at primary and upper primary schools may hope to get better infrastructure as the government has made a provision of Rs 500 crore for the development of infrastructural facilities in primary and upper primary schools.

The state government has allocated Rs 300 crore for providing a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and a sweater free of cost to the students of Class I-VII studying in schools run by UP Basic Education Board.

An amount of Rs 40 crore has been set aside for free distribution of uniforms to students. Another Rs 110 crore has been earmarked for distribution of school bags in 2019-20.

SECONDARY EDUCATION

The budget has also proposed to set up Sainik Schools in the state at secondary education level at a cost of Rs 26.57 crore.

A provision of Rs 10 crore has also been made to set up Government Inter Colleges (for boys and girls).

HIGHER EDUCATION

The government has also made a provision of Rs 50 crore for wi-fi facility in all the colleges and universities. The budget also provides Rs 160 crore for various works under the National Higher Education Campaign.

A provision of Rs 63 lakh has been made under the infrastructural head of Gurushri Gorakshnath Shodh Peeth at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

ATAL GOOD GOVERNANCE CHAIR AT LU

To establish Atal Good Governance Chair at the University of Lucknow, a provision of Rs 2 crore has been made in the budget.

Provision of Rs 5 crore has also been made to set up a centre of excellence at DAV College, Kanpur, in the memory of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The state government has proposed Rs 10 crore to set up a university in Saharanpur district.

