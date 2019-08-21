UP DElEd counselling/ seat allotment result 2019 to be declared today

education

Aug 21, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education seat allotment result will be declared today, August 21 for rank 250001 to 333090 from phase II and for rank 1 to 2500000 under phase I.

According to the schedule, allotment result for rank 1 to 333090 the allotment list will be declared on August 26. Candidates whose name appear in the list will have to report at the center between August 22 to 29 for document verification. The final result/ list will be released on August 30.

How to check UP Deled counselling result:

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in

Under the candidate services, click on ‘allotment result’ link

Key in your roll number and other login credentials and submit

The allotment list will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future reference.

Aug 21, 2019