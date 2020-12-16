e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP Education Minister hits back at AAP, invites Kejriwal, Sisodia to visit schools in state

UP Education Minister hits back at AAP, invites Kejriwal, Sisodia to visit schools in state

“I invite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and his Deputy Manish Sisodia ji to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh. It will open their eyes. They want to enter the politics of Uttar Pradesh with this issue,” Satish Dwivedi added.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:11 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Lucknow
Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi.
Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi.(ANI )
         

After the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the work done in education, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi on Tuesday invited Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh, stating that it will open their eyes.

This comes after the AAP announced to contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, wherein Kejriwal compared the work done by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments in the field of education. Speaking to ANI, Dwivedi said that there are only 1,024 government schools in the national capital, while Uttar Pradesh has 1.59 lakh schools across the state. “In Delhi, there are 1,024 government schools for Class 1-12. In Uttar Pradesh, there are at least 2,000 schools for Class 1-8 even in the smallest district. I can only feel pity for the intellect of whoever is comparing the state of 1,024 schools with a state of 1.59 lakh schools,” he said. The Minister further alleged that only a few schools in Delhi have smart classes.”Only in a few schools have smart classes (in Delhi), that too set up with the help of Tata, Adani, and Ambai groups. Only one school has a swimming pool. The Delhi government spends all the money on advertisements and shows as if all schools have swimming pools,” he said.

“I invite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and his Deputy Manish Sisodia ji to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh. It will open their eyes. They want to enter the politics of Uttar Pradesh with this issue,” he added.

tags
top news
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
IND vs AUS: India announce playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide
IND vs AUS: India announce playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide
SC notice to Centre on petitions seeking uniform grounds for divorce, alimony
SC notice to Centre on petitions seeking uniform grounds for divorce, alimony
Amazon’s new tech creates your body double in 3D for easy shopping
Amazon’s new tech creates your body double in 3D for easy shopping
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In