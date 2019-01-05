UP government-run schools to open at 10am due to cold weather

In the wake of prevailing cold conditions, expected to continue for another four-five days, the basic education department has ordered changes in school timings of government and government aided schools in the Ghaziabad district.

Officials of the basic education department said that the government schools, comprising classes from first to eighth, will open at 10am now, instead of 9am in the wake of lowered temperatures. The officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted that the cold conditions will prevail for another four-five days. Rainfall has also been predicted in western Uttar Pradesh on January 6. Officials of the IMD have also predicted moderate to dense fog in the coming days and worsening of air quality from January 8.

“In the wake of prevailing weather conditions, we have decided that the school opening timings for all basic education schools will now be shifted to 10am instead of 9am. The closure time will be 3pm for these schools. The timings will remain in force till further orders,” Rajesh Srivas, the basic education officer of the Ghaziabad district, said.

As per official estimates, Ghaziabad district has a presence of about 600 odd basic education schools, running from classes first to eighth. At present, these schools have enrolment of over 90,000 students.

“In 2017, there was a delay in distribution of sweaters, shoes and socks to students. However, this winter season (2018-19), we have expedited the process and the items were distributed among the students as part of the initiative of the state government. The distribution work was completed in December,” Srivas added.

In view of the cold weather conditions, the district magistrate had earlier changed the school opening time of all schools, including government, government aided as well as private, to 9am, with effect from December 17, 2018.

“The timing of all schools, including private schools, was changed to 9am in December, 2018. We will take a review of weather conditions before changing the opening timing for all schools. The present order is only for basic education schools,” Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate said.

Residents, however, felt that the timings of private schools in the district should also be shifted to 10am.

“The administration should also consider changing the morning timings for private schools as well, as fog and cold weather will continue further. The timings are from 9am but still it is too cold for children to move out in cold,” Namita Gaur, a resident of Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad, said.

Some residents also demanded that the administration should consider closure of schools.

“The administration should consider change of timings or else closure of schools till rain and foggy conditions prevail,” Monika Kaushik, resident of Govindpuram in Ghaziabad, said.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 14:55 IST