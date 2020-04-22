e-paper
Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
UP govt directs schools not to charge transportation fee for lockdown period

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed schools in the state not to charge transportation fee from students for the lockdown period.

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:32 IST
Lucknow
The government said Secondary Education Principal Secretary Aradhana Shukla directed all district magistrates and the Director, Secondary Education, to ensure no school charge transportation fee from their students for the lockdown period.

The order was issued on the direction of the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of Secondary Education and Higher Education.

