UP govt increases monthly allowance of medical interns to Rs 12,000

The increase in the allowance has been effected by the state government after a period of 10 years. The Uttar Pradesh CMO informed this through a tweet.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 20:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Lucknow
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has increased the monthly allowance of MBBS and BDS interns in the state from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Tuesday.

The increase in the allowance has been effected by the state government after a period of 10 years. The Uttar Pradesh CMO informed this through a tweet.

According to the decision, MBBS and BDS students who are pursuing an internship after having graduated from the state government’s medical colleges, institutes and universities will benefit.

The Chief Minister has ordered immediate implementation of this decision.

