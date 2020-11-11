e-paper
UP government plans to generate over 50 lakh jobs by March

Through the “Mission Rojgar”, over 50 lakh youth will get a chance to apply for jobs in government departments as well as the private sector by March 2021, an official spokesperson said.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Lucknow
Representational image. (HT file)
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday set a target of generating over 50 lakh jobs in the public and private sectors by March next year.

Through the “Mission Rojgar”, over 50 lakh youth will get a chance to apply for jobs in government departments as well as the private sector by March 2021, an official spokesperson said.

An help desk will be created in every department, which will inform the youth about employment programmes at government departments, he said.

“A database of employment will be prepared in the state. In this regard, an app and a web portal is also being developed by the Directorate of Training and Employment. Data related to employment will be updated every fortnight on the portal,” he said.

The entire campaign will be conducted through the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) while a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary will monitor it. In every district, a committee will be set up under the chairmanship of the DM who will prepare an action plan at the district-level for jobs, he said. The directorate of training and employment in collaboration with the private sector will organise employment fairs, he added.

