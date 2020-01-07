e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
UP govt-run primary schools with 30 or fewer students under scanner

Director general (school education) Vijay Kiran Anand has sought details of all such schools functioning across the state from Basic Shiksha Parishad and which, in turn, has sought these details from all basic shksha adhikaris (BSAs).

education Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:08 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Students at a government-run primary school with their teacher.
Government-run primary and upper primary schools having 30 or fewer students are now under the state government’s scanner. Details of all such schools are now being collected so as to initiate focused interventions to improve their functioning and help them match some of the best performing government schools in UP.

Director general (school education) Vijay Kiran Anand has sought details of all such schools functioning across the state from Basic Shiksha Parishad and which, in turn, has sought these details from all basic shksha adhikaris (BSAs).

“We want to ensure that academic activities at all government-run primary and upper primary schools match set standards. We want to achieve this through a systematic improvement in all such institutions which are struggling and it is part of this very initiative that we are now trying to identify those institutions which are failing to attract students and have low enrolments,” Anand said.

“Once the list is finalised, concerted efforts would be made to improve academic activities here along with a fillip to infrastructure, if found lacking after due assessment and planning,” he added.

Recently in a videoconference review meeting of Samgra Shiksha held with top officials also witnessed a number of instructions being passed for improving the academics in government-run primary and upper primary schools.

It emerged during the meeting that against 4400 academic resource persons to be appointed in these schools for supportive supervision, mere 883 had been appointed till December 23, 2019.

The selected individuals are undergoing training in batches at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT), Allenganj, in Prayagraj.

Orders have also been given to officials to undertake set number of inspections and spot visits of different schools within their areas of jurisdiction. The district coordinators have been set a monthly target of 20 inspections, block education officers a target of 40 inspections, members of district task force a target of 5 inspections and BSAs a target of 20 inspections every month.

