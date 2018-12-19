UP Police Recruitment: Admit card for clerk, computer operator exam released at upprpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the computer-based exam on its official website upprpb.gov.in on Wednesday. The exam will be conducted on December 21 and 22, 2018.

The exams will be conducted in computer-based-test (CBT) mode. The exam for grade A direct recruitment 2017 will be conducted on December 21 while the exam for clerk, accounting and confidential assistant cadre service will be conducted on December 22.

The recruitment exam for the post of Computer Operators will be conducted on December 21 and the recruitment exam for the post of Clerk (male and female) will be conducted on December 22, 2018.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of UPPRPB. Candidates have to login using their registration details.

Here’s the direct link to download UPPRPB admit card

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 10:16 IST