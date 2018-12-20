UP police recruitment: Admit card for PAC physical test to release today at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the admit card for reserved citizen police and PAC today on December 20. The candidates who have qualified the written examination and document verification for the direct recruitment of reserved citizen police and PAC can download their admit card for physical test once it is released on its official website at upprpb.gov.in.

Earlier on December 19, the UP Police board issued a notification that said that the physical test will be conducted from December 24 to 27 for which the admit card will be issued on December 20. However, the admit card is not declared yet.

The physical test will be conducted in two janapads- Lucknow and Meerut.

Click here to check the official notification for UPPRPB reserved citizen police and PAC admit card

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 13:15 IST