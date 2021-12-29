UP school teacher suspended for using forged documents

education

An assistant teacher has been suspended here for allegedly using forged documents to get the job, an Education Department official said Tuesday.

Ashish Kumar of Padampur village under Jakhania tehsil was selected as an assistant teacher in 2016 and was posted in a primary school, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shravan Kumar Gupta.

Kumar was issued notices many times but he did not reply and remained absent from duty, the official said, adding that he was dismissed on Monday.

Officials have been directed to lodge a complaint against him.

The salary given to him till now will also be realised, the official added.