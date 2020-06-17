e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPJEE Polytechnic 2020: Last chance to apply for entrance exam, check registration dates here

UPJEE Polytechnic 2020: Last chance to apply for entrance exam, check registration dates here

UPJEE Polytechnic 2020: The application window will be open from June 17 to 21. Candidates who have not registered yet can do it now at jeecup.nic.in.

education Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPJEE Polytechnic 2020. (Screengrab)
UPJEE Polytechnic 2020. (Screengrab)
         

UPJEE Polytechnic 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam Council has given a last chance to the aspirants to register for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE). The application window will be open from June 17 to 21. Candidates who have not registered yet can do it now at jeecup.nic.in.

The council said that applicants will not be able to edit their application forms once submitted. “Candidates will not be allowed to edit their application forms once it is submitted,” reads the statement on the official website.

Earlier the UPJEE exams were scheduled to be held on April 26 and 27 but were later extended to be conducted from May 31 to June 1, 2020. The UPJEE exams were further postponed to July 25. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for different groups.

The admit card for the UPJEE 2020 exam will be available on the official website on July 8, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySushant Singh RajputSalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In