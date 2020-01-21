e-paper
Home / Education / UPPCL JE Civil admit card 2020 released at upenergy.in, here's how to download

UPPCL JE Civil admit card 2020 released at upenergy.in, here’s how to download

The online application process for the UPPCL JE Civil trainee recruitment examination was started on December 5, 2019, and ended on December 26, 2019. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:31 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPCL JE Civil admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer (Trainee) civil recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upenergy.in.

The online application process for the UPPCL JE Civil trainee recruitment examination was started on December 5, 2019, and ended on December 26, 2019. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their alootted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, and go to the Vacancy tab

3.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for onine exam(cbt) for the post of”junior engineer (trainee)-civil” against advt. no. o8/vsa/2019/je/civil’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

