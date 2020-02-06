e-paper
UPPSC JE 2013 result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, here's how to check

UPPSC JE 2013 result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to check

The UPPSC JE result has been based on the interview that was conducted from December 9, 2019 to January 9, 2020.

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of Junior Engineer examination 2013 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before March, 4, 2020.

The UPPSC JE result has been based on the interview that was conducted from December 9, 2019 to January 9, 2020.

Candidates can check the UPPSC JE 2013 results: 

How to check the UPPSC JE result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘List of Candidates selected in Junior Engineer Examination 2013 for the post of J.E. (CIVIL)’

3.The UPPSC JE result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check your result

5.Download the result and take its print out for future references.

Education News