UPPSC PCS 2019 notification released for over 300 posts, application process begins

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) issued the notification for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General Recruitment/Special Recruitment) Examination (Preliminary)-2019, commonly known as PCS (Prelims)-2019, late on Wednesday evening. The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination-2019 would also be held along with it, informed UPPSC officials. The last date for submission of applications is November 13.

Around 300 posts including those of deputy superintendent of police (DySP), sub divisional magistrate will be filled through this exam. The exam will also fill up two vacant posts of ACF and 53 vacant posts of RFO, they added. The commission has made many changes to the exam this time. Subjects like Arabic, Persian, social work, defence studies and agricultural engineering have been removed from the PCS (Mains). Earlier, the PCS (mains) had 33 subjects but which have now got reduced to 28.

Similarly, earlier, candidates numbering 18 times the vacant posts were declared successful for the mains. This time, candidates no more than 13 times the total vacant posts would be declared eligible for the mains, the notification say.

Even for the interview after the mains, candidates numbering just two times the number of vacant posts will be called instead of the three times in the past. For the first time, EWS candidates would get 10% reservation.

