e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply extended

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply extended

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC ACF, RFO, and PCS preliminary examination on or before June 4, 2020, online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 13:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday extended the last date of application for the recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC ACF, RFO, and PCS preliminary examination on or before June 4, 2020, online at uppsc.up.nic.in. However, the last date for submitting an application fee is June 2, 2020.

Earlier the last date to fill the online application form was May 21, 2020, while the last date for submitting an application fee was May 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO). However, until now the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In