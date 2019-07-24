UPSC CAPF admit card for Assistant Commandants Exam 2019 released

education

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants Examination 2019 . Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download their CAPF Assistant Commandants Examination 2019 admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Examination 2019 will be conducted on August 18, 2019. The admit card will have the date, time and centre address of the exam. The candidates will have to bring the e-Admit Card along with the photo ID card to secure admission to Examination Hall.

In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates should carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID Card and the printout of eAdmit Card at the Venue of the examination with an undertaking. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID soe23-upsc@gov.in) for taking the decision in the matter.

The entry to the examination hall will close 10 minute before the commencement of the exam. UPSC has proposed to fill 323 vacancies through this recruitment process.

How to download UPSC CAPF Commandants Exam 2019 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of UPSC

On the homepage, click on the link scrolling to top that reads, “ e - Admit Card Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019.

Click on this link to read instructions before downloading admit card

Read all the instructions and click on “Yes”

Select and key in your login credentials on the new page that opens and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

