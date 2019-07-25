UPSC CAPF admit card released at upsc.gov.in, here’s the direct link to download

education

UPSC CAPF admit card: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination- 2019 . The UPSC CAPF exam will be conducted on August 18, 2019. Candidates can download their UPSC CAPF admit card 2019 online at upsc.gov.in.

No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination.

In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates will have to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID Card and the printout of eAdmit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking.



Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre before time. The entry gates to the exam centre will be closed 10 minutes before the exam time i.e., 9:50 am for morning session and 1:50 pm for forenoon session.

Click here to download your UPSC CAPF admit card

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 10:40 IST