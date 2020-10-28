e-paper
UPSC CDS (I) 2021 notification released at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

UPSC CDS (I) 2021 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I, 2021 exam on its official website upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 17.Check details of vacancies, important dates and other details here.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:16 IST
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CDS (I) 2021 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I, 2021 exam on its official website upsc.gov.in. With the release of notification, the online application process has also started today and will conclude on November 17 , 2020 at 6 pm.

Candidates can apply for UPSC CDS (I) 2021 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, there are a total of 345 vacancies.

IMPORTANT DATES:

The UPSC CDS (I) exam 2021 will be held on February 7, 2021. The online applications can be withdrawn from 24.11.2020 to 30.11.2020 till 6.00 PM.

Details of Vacancy:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—26

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)- 170

Officers Training Academy, Chennai- 17

Total -345

Check official notification here

Direct link to apply online

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the official website.

Educational Qualifications:

(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

(iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

