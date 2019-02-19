UPSC Civil Services 2019 application begins today for IAS, IFS exam, official notification for 896 vacancies out

UPSC civil services exam 2019: The online registration of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun from February 19, 2019. A total of 896 vacancies have been announced in the official notification including 39 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2019 i.e., he must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1987 and not later than 1st August, 1998.

UPSC Eligibility

To apply for the UPSC CSE 2019, applicant must have qualified graduation level course or its equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.

UPSC has released its official notification on its official website and has started its online application process from February 19, 2019. The dates as mentioned in the official calendar of UPSC include February 19 as the commencement of application while March 18 is the last date to apply.

The civil services examination (CSE) 2019 preliminary level will be conducted on June 2, 2019.

Candidates interested for UPSC IAS/ IPS/ IFS can apply for the examination online. The application forms has been uploaded online at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The main examination for UPSC civil services exam will be conducted on September 20 which will be held for five days. The main examination for UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) will be conducted on December 1, 2019. The IFS main exam will be conducted for 10 days.

UPSC Recruitment Process

The UPSC recruitment consists of a three-level exam including prelims, main and interview. Candidates have to qualify all three levels.

UPSC Exam Pattern

The Civil Services Preliminary exam comprises of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each (General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II). The questions will be of multiple choice, objective type. The marks in prelims will not be counted for final ranking, but just for qualification for the main exam.

The main exam has 1750 marks while interview has 275 marks. The final selection would be based on Merit score of main and interview round combined.

