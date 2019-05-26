UPSC civil services 2019 prelims on June 2: Read last minute tips, expert advice and books to revise

With just a week left for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019 that will be conducted on June 2, 2019, it is the time for revision.

Everything that you must have read in last few months or even an year needs to be revised to brush up your mind. Experts say that it is better to revise the already read stuff than to start new chapters in the last week.

Revision is very important to keep everything afresh in your mind for the exam day. Go through the notes that you have prepared, the highlights that you need to focus on and the study materials you have prepared or got from your teachers. Read magazines, current affairs and stay updates with the news. Mostly, reading newspaper daily is a must for all aspirants,” says Dr M Rahman of Adamya Aditi Gurukul, Patna.

Moreover he advises to solve sample sets and attempt online or offline test series in this last few days to prepare your mind for the exam. Analysing previous years’ questions is also important to get an idea of pattern and nature of the questions.

“Test series of some authentic institutions or platforms have been proven very effective for many of the candidates who have cleared the exam. This also helps to check the level of your preparation for the exam. However, the actual questions asked in the exam can be much easier than the questions asked in test series. Candidates should not be disheartened if they score less in the tests,” he added.

UPSC CSE preliminary exam is the first level of exam that you need to cross to qualify for the main examination. It is an objective type exam consisting of two papers and carries a maximum of 400 marks. However, the marks obtained in the preliminary examination will not be counted for determining the candidates’ final merit.

To qualify for the main exam, candidates must score qualifying marks (as determined by the commission) in the General Studies Paper I and a minimum of 33% in the General Studies Paper II (CSAT). For each wrong answer, the candidate loses one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question.

Here is the list of books for every subject that is useful for preparation, as suggested by Dr M Rahman.

UPSC Prelims 2019: List of books

1. History- Ancient India: Ram Charan Sharma

2. History- Medieval India: Satish Chandra

3. History: Modern India: Bipan Chandra

3. NCERT Books of History from Class 8 to 12.

5. India’s struggle for Independence- Bipan Chandra

6. Geography- NCERT Books of Class 7 to 12

7. Geography: Mahesh Kumar Barnwal’s Geography- A comprehensive study

8. Indian Polity- M Lakshmikanth

9. Economics- By Lal and Lal

10. Economic Survey (relevant year) by Ministry of Finance, Government of India

11. Science- NCERT books for class 9-10.

12. India Yearbook (relevant year)

13. Indian Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania

UPSC Prelims: Magazines to read



Pratiyogita Darpan

Drishti magazine

Yojna

