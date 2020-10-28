UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020: Detailed application form released at upsconline.nic.in, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:48 IST

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for successful candidates of civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination 2020 can fill in the application forms for the UPSC Civil Services mains examination online at upsconline.nic.in.

The DAF (CSM) will be available on the website of the commission until November 11, 2020, until 6 pm.

The commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services mains examination from January 8, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. However, the detailed examination schedule will be made available on the commission’s official website.

Here’s direct link to the DAF for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.