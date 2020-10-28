e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020: Detailed application form released at upsconline.nic.in, here’s direct link

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020: Detailed application form released at upsconline.nic.in, here’s direct link

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020: Candidates who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination 2020 can fill in the application forms for the UPSC Civil Services mains examination online at upsconline.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020.
UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for successful candidates of civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination 2020 can fill in the application forms for the UPSC Civil Services mains examination online at upsconline.nic.in.

The DAF (CSM) will be available on the website of the commission until November 11, 2020, until 6 pm.

The commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services mains examination from January 8, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. However, the detailed examination schedule will be made available on the commission’s official website.

Here’s direct link to the DAF for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejshawi in Patna rally
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejshawi in Patna rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In