UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 19:36 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the Civil Services main examination admit card on its official website. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam and successfully submitted the detailed application form (DAF) can download their UPSC civil services admit card from upsc.gov.in.

UPSC civil services main exam will be held on January 8,9, 10 , 16 and 17, 2021. UPSC had conducted its preliminary exam on October 4 and its result was declared on October 24.

Direct Link to download admit card

How to download UPSC CSE Main admit card:

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Under the news announcement section, click on the admit card link

Login using your roll number and date of birth

Your UPSC civil services main exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.