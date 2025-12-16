UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Islamic State, Delhi AQI, H1B visa, IPL auction, IPO & more

Daily Quiz 1. What is the name of the US-led strategic initiative, involving eight nations, to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain—from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI

infrastructure, and logistics? A. Indo-Pacific Silicon Corridor

B. Minerals Security Partnership

C. Chip 4 + Quad

D. Pax Silica

2. Which country is landlocked, being separated from the Red Sea by a narrow sliver of Eritrean territory, but whose principal maritime outlet is Djibouti?

A. South Sudan

B. Ethiopia

C. Uganga

D. Rwanda

3. Where has the last major opposition party, called the Democratic Party, disbanded after a vote by its members, marking the end of a political force that once dominated city-wide legislative elections and was founded three years before the territory’s 1997 handover?

A. Singapore

B. North Macedonia

C. Hong Kong

D. Macau

4. The Indian team captured the squash World Cup gold for the first time, defeating which top-seeded team 3-0 in the final held at Chennai?

A. Hong Kong

B. Egypt

C. Australia

D. Italy

5. Which digital insurer, backed by private equity firms including General Atlantic and Multiples Alternate Asset Management, has begun preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise $300–400 million?

A. Go Digit Life

B. Navi General Insurance

C. Acko

D. Policybazaar Insurance

6. What is the name of the proprietary methodology of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) used to assess the risk to a trader’s portfolio from events that could increase market volatility, and which is considered adequate to cover 99.975% of likely risk scenarios affecting a trader’s positions?

A. Extreme Tail Margining (ETM)

B. Standard Portfolio Analysis of Risk (SPAN)

C. Comprehensive Risk Evaluation Model (CREM)

D. Stress Exposure Adjustment Network (SEAN)

7. In which country were giant alabaster statues known as the Colossi of Memnon reassembled as part of a renovation project that lasted nearly two decades, depicting Amenhotep III, who ruled this land around 3,400 years ago?

A. Turkey

B. Iraq

C. Egypt

D. Jordan

8. Which Indian city became the country’s largest in terms of municipal area after a state government decision to merge 27 urban local bodies into its Municipal Corporation, expanding its jurisdiction from about 650 sq km to nearly 2,000 sq km in a single move?

A. Ahmedabad

B. Pune

C. Bengaluru

D. Hyderabad

9. What are stablecoins?

A. Blockchain-based currencies that cannot be traded and are meant only for savings

B. A category of cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to an underlying asset such as a fiat currency

C. Digital tokens that earn guaranteed interest by being locked into government

bonds

D. Cryptographic assets whose value remains stable because their supply never changes

10. Mark David Chapman is infamous for murdering which iconic public figure?

A. John F Kennedy

B. John Lenon

C. Solang Valley (Himachal Pradesh)

D. Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh)

Answers Pax Silica Ethiopia Hong Kong Hong Kong Acko Standard Portfolio Analysis of Risk (SPAN) Egypt Hyderabad

9. A category of cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to an underlying asset such as a fiat currency

10. John Lenon