UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Volcano, Ethiopia, Justice Surya Kant, Grand Slam, Punjab Assembly, China, Arunachal

Daily Quiz 1. In the world of tennis, for the second season in a row, the duo split the four Grand Slams. Which two players are being referred to here? UPSC file image

A. Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

B. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

C. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

D. Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz

2. A windborne cloud of volcanic ash that crossed Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab this week originated from which country’s Hayli Gubbi volcano?

A. Eritrea

B. Ethiopia

C. Djibouti

D. Kenya

3. The Punjab Assembly on Monday declared which three locations as holy cities?

A. Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, and the Galiara area around the Golden Temple

B. Jalandhar, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Tarn Taran

C. Bathinda city, Kapurthala, and Anandpur Sahib

D. Sultanpur Lodhi, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Dera Baba Nanak

4. What shift did Chief Justice Surya Kant introduce in the Supreme Court’s morning routine on his first day as CJI?

A. He directed that all benches begin hearings an hour earlier to clearbacklog.

B. He required every bench to reserve the first hour for only constitutional matters.

C. He ended the practice of listing matters on the same day based on oral mentioning, except in cases involving personal liberty or imminent execution.

D. He made it mandatory for all mentioning to be done exclusively through video-conferencing

5. The United States on Monday formally designated which Venezuela linked group — one that Washington says includes President Nicolás Maduro and other senior officials — as a foreign terrorist organisation, imposing additional terrorism-related sanctions?

A. Cartel de los Soles

B. Los Rastrojos

C. Tren de Aragua

D. Fuerzas Bolivarianas Unidas

6. Which iconic reggae star, who helped transform Jamaica’s rhythmic music into a global cultural phenomenon, died on Monday?

A. Louie Rankin

B. Tyrone Downie

C. Bunnie Wailer

D. Jimmy Cliff

7. In which city is the Ujjayanta Palace, built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya in 1901, located?

A. Aizwal

B. Agartala

C. Shillong

D. Kohima

8. Which country won the Davis Cup tennis tournament for the third consecutive year a few days ago?

A. United States

B. Australia

C. Italy

D. Spain

9. What did the Delhi High Court rule recently regarding the retirement of Coast Guard officers, after striking down provisions of the Coast Guard (General) Rules, 1986?

A. It held that a uniform superannuation age of 60 years will apply to all officers, regardless of rank.

B. It allowed officers to choose between voluntary retirement at 50 or compulsory retirement at 58.

C. It directed the government to reduce the retirement age for all CoastGuard officers to 55 to align with other security forces.

D. It ordered that only senior ranks would retire at 60, while junior ranks would continue with earlier retirement limits.

10. Why did the Supreme Court agree to quash all criminal proceedings against Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Sandesara, the fugitive promoters of Sterling Biotech accused in a multi-crore bank fraud?

A. Because investigative agencies submitted that no evidence of bank fraud or money laundering could be established against the brothers.

B. Because the Sandesara brothers informed the court that they would deposit an additional ₹5,100 crore and meet with lender banks’ demands.

C. Because the lenders agreed to voluntarily withdraw all complaints citing procedural lapses in the original probe.

D. Because the court held that economic offences automatically standclosed once the accused return to India and cooperate with investigators.