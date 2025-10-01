UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services Preparation

1. Bihar SIR ends, final roll lists 74.2 million names The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the final electoral list for Bihar, comprising 74.2 million voters, roughly 4.7 million names lighter than at the beginning of the controversial special intensive revision that ended on Tuesday. The draft roll published on August 1 after the first phase of the SIR was completed comprised 72.4 million people, after 6.56 million names were dropped from the rolls published on January 1 this year. In the two-month-long verification of documents and submission of objections process, another 366,000 names were excised while 2.15 million names were added, the ECI statement said. UPSC file image/HT

Possible Question: Discuss the role of electoral roll revisions (like the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar) in strengthening democracy. What challenges arise in balancing inclusion and exclusion in this process?

2. India’s free trade deal with EFTA kicks into action The free trade agreement between India and EFTA countries (Norway,

Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), signed in March this year, will become operational from today. Indian exporters now have the opportunity to diversify their business from high tariff markets such as the US. The Trade and

Economic Partnership Agreement signed by India and EFTA involves a binding commitment from the bloc of four countries to infuse direct investments of $100 billion into India over 15 years to create 1 million jobs. The agreement comes into effect after the completion of the legal processes in the countries involved.

Possible Question: Evaluate the significance of India’s trade deal with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in diversifying export markets and attracting investment.

3. India eyeing SORR as a replacement for Mibor India’s financial benchmark administrator and the central bank are phasing in the Secured Overnight Rupee Rate, or SORR, to eventually replace the Mumbai Interbank Outright Rate (Mibor), which has been long used by institutions to set the rates on products from bank deposits and swaps to some consumer loans, reports Bloomberg. Mibor underpins almost $1 trillion in interest-rate swaps, yet it’s built on a tiny base of unsecured bank trades that make up about 2% of India’s funding market. With global investors taking up a bigger slice of the nation’s assets, demand for a gauge that better captures borrowing and hedging costs has grown. So, the authorities are rebuilding the system’s plumbing to give everybody a benchmark that reflects the broader landscape.

Possible Question: Why is it important for financial markets to have reliable benchmarks like the proposed Secured Overnight Rupee Rate (SORR)? Discuss its potential advantages over Mibor.

4. Carb-heavy diet linked to rising diabetes, obesity Most Indians get a staggering 62% of their calories from carbohydrates, one of the highest in the world, said a new study released on Tuesday. And much of this comes from low-quality sources such as white rice, milled whole grains, and added sugar. In contrast, Indians get only 12% of their calories from protein. India’s rapidly changing eating habits are powering a dramatic rise in diabetes and obesity, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study published in the journal Nature Medicine. The study claims that just replacing just 5% of the calories from carbohydrates with that from plant and dairy protein could significantly reduce the risk.

Possible Question: India’s carb-heavy diet is contributing to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. How do food habits intersect with public health policy?

5. US lawmakers introduce bill to change H-1B, L-1 In a move that could impact Indian professionals, Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate have introduced a Bill to further restrict access to the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes for foreign workers. The legislation proposes new wage and recruitment guidelines for employers, prioritising H-1B visas for workers with Stem degrees, as well as increased penalties for wage violations. The Bill — proposed by Republican senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic senator Dick Durbin — aims to “target visa fraud and abuse” and provide “protections for American workers”. However, it is unclear if the bill will become law given that most immigration reform legislation introduced in US Congress has failed over the last decade. This development comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications.

Possible Question: How should India’s IT sector adapt to increasing unpredictability in foreign work visa policies?

Editorial Snapshots A. Rebuild Dialogue in Ladakh

The breakdown in the talks scheduled between the Centre and the two local outfits heading the stir in Ladakh is unfortunate. The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance withdrew from the dialogue after the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk. The latter has demanded the release of Wangchuk and a judicial probe into the firing by the security forces on September 24. The administration of the Union Territory would do well to temper its tough talk regarding Wangchuk — it has accused the Ladakhi activist of instigating the protests that led to the firing and the death of four protestors — and prepare the ground for the resolution of local demands. However well-intentioned the administration’s proposals may be, they need to pass muster with the resident population. What may be deemed as barren land could be pasture that has been a part of the commons, and the transfer of such land to corporations or private interests, irrespective of perceived benefits to the local economy, could trigger fear of land alienation. The demand for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh must be seen in this context instead of being over-read as a conspiracy against the nation.

Possible Question: Critically examine the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections in Ladakh in the context of India’s federal structure.

B. Dealing with India’s suicide crisis At 12.3 per 100,000, India’s suicide rate in 2023 was the second-highest since 1966, just below 2022’s 12.4. Family problems and illnesses were the two leading causes, far exceeding indebtedness. Daily wage earners and housewives formed the largest occupational groups among cases, with two thirds being people who had never attended college. In a low-middle-income nation like India, dimmer prospects and financial troubles seep into families and treatment costs, fostering despair. As conflict, technology, migration, resource competition, and polarisation deepen vulnerabilities, suicide trends are a warning for India to invest in mental health. Helplines are important but come too late; prevention must be wider. Interventions across age groups — school monitoring, affordable counselling, targeted occupational support, and awareness campaigns — are vital. India must raise psychiatrist strength, currently below one per 100,000 against WHO’s three, while broader policies reduce economic vulnerability and build secure populations.

Possible Question: India’s rising suicide rates are a warning sign for both public health and social policy. Analyse the structural factors behind this crisis and suggest a multi-sectoral response.