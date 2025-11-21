UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

Daily News Capsules 1. No timelines for president, governors to clear bills: SC UPSC file image

The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench on Thursday ruled that governors and the President cannot be bound by judicially imposed timelines in granting assent to state legislation, opining on a presidential reference that any such attempt would violate the separation of powers and overstep constitutional boundaries. The verdict nullifies the April 8 decision by a two judge bench in the Tamil Nadu case where strict timelines for gubernatorial assent were laid down, besides introducing the concept of “deemed assent” in cases of inordinate delays. The bench said that the previous decision created a “state of confusion and doubt”, which requires an “authoritative opinion” of the larger bench. At the same time, the bench clarified that while the discharge of functions under articles 200 and 201 is “non-justiciable,” courts may, where there is prolonged, deliberate inaction, issue a limited direction requiring a governor to exercise one of the three constitutionally prescribed options, without dictating which option to choose. Delivering its advisory opinion under Article 143, the bench comprising Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai and justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar, emphasised that articles 200 and 201 grant the governor and the President a defined, textually rooted discretion, and that importing externally crafted time bound mandates would not only distort this structure but effectively rewrite the Constitution. The words “as soon as possible” in the proviso to Article 200, the bench clarified, apply only in the narrow context of returning a bill for reconsideration, and cannot be expanded into a general timeline for all forms of assent. The bench further underscored that while ordinarily the governor acts on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, the Constitution also contemplates situations where discretion must be exercised independently. With this opinion that sets the law for all courts in the country to follow, the Supreme Court has restored clarity to a contentious constitutional debate at a time when disagreements between state governments and governors have frequently reached the courts.

Possible Question Critically assess how this ruling reshapes Centre–State relations. Does strengthening constitutional “dialogue” risk enabling partisan obstructionism by Governors?

2. US okays Javelin, Excalibur sales to India for $93 million India is set to import Excalibur artillery munition and the Javelin anti-tank missile system from the US at a cost of nearly $93 million to boost the army’s operational readiness, with the US State Department approving the possible foreign military sale of the weapons and ammunition to the country following New Delhi’s requests. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has delivered the required certifications notifying the Congress about the development, which comes around six months after the country launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May following the Pahalgam terror strike. Excalibur ammunition was fired from US-origin M777 ultra-light howitzers during the four-day military clash with Pakistan. The Excalibur projectiles and related equipment will cost $47.1 million, and the Javelin system sale will be worth $45.7 million, the DSCA said. The sale has also been approved at a time when India is contending with an increasingly delicate balancing act between negotiating a trade deal, repairing ties with the US and maintaining its relationship with Russia. Last week, US President Donald Trump indicated that his administration could soon reduce the overall 50% tariff rate facing Indian exports, citing substantial reductions in India’s purchases of Russian oil that has been an irritant for Washington.

Possible Question Analyse how India’s multi-alignment doctrine functions in defence procurement. What risks and opportunities does it create for supply-chain security, technology transfer, and long-term capability development?

3. School suspends four teachers named in 16-yr-old’s suicide note Four staff members – three teachers and one headmistress – of a prominent school in central Delhi were suspended with immediate effect on Thursday after police registered a case against them in connection with the alleged suicide of a Class 10 student who accused them of harassment and held them responsible for his death. The 16-year-old boy had jumped from an elevated Metro station in west Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a handwritten note in his school bag that alleged persistent mistreatment by the four staffers. A police team examining the incident recovered the note, in which the boy described his anguish and identified teachers and the headmistress whom he said had repeatedly humiliated and targeted him. On Wednesday, police registered a case under sections 107 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (common intention of criminal act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the four. A day later, the school issued suspension orders, signed by the principal, informing the accused staffers that the FIR and the seriousness of the allegations necessitated immediate disciplinary action. “During the period of suspension... you are required to remain available for any official communication or inquiry. You must not visit the school premises or interact with students, staff, or parents without prior written permission,” the order said. Meanwhile, the student’s friends and family alleged he had faced “targeted harassment” for months and that the school had ignored warning signs.

Possible Question Incidents of student distress have brought school accountability under scrutiny. Should responsibilities rest with educational institutions, counselling professionals, or regulatory bodies?

4. COP30: Consensus on key issues eludes negotiators Uncertainty gripped COP30 on Thursday as negotiators struggled to reach consensus on key climate issues, raising the prospect that the summit could conclude without a traditional cover text for the first time in the gathering’s history. The COP30 presidency had made clear earlier it would not push for a cover text unless parties drove the process, though negotiators said there may still be a show of multilateralism befitting the summit’s spirit. Three major disputes have divided developing and developed country blocs: a nationally determined roadmap on fossil fuel phaseout; Article 9.1, a legal obligation requiring developed countries to provide financial resources to developing nations for climate mitigation and adaptation; and a way to address the disproportionate impacts of unilateral trade measures on developing countries. The Like Minded Developing Countries, which includes India and China, will not accept prescriptive text on developing a fossil fuel phaseout roadmap, whilst the EU and other wealthy nations will not accept further talks on Article 9.1. “Every country has a right to grow,” said a member of India’s delegation. “National circumstances and common but differentiated responsibilities are the cornerstones of the Paris Agreement. Those have to be followed.”

Possible Question Deadlock over fossil-fuel phaseout and climate finance at COP30 reflects deeper North–South divides. How can global climate governance reconcile equity with urgency?

5. Nvidia’s strong revenue forecast soothes fears of AI market bubble Nvidia Corp. delivered a surprisingly strong revenue forecast and pushed back on the idea that the AI industry is in a bubble, easing concerns that had spread across the tech sector. The world’s most valuable company expects sales of about $65 billion in the January quarter — roughly $3 billion more than analysts predicted. Nvidia also said that a half-trillion-dollar revenue bonanza due in coming quarters may be even bigger than anticipated. The outlook signals that demand remains robust for Nvidia’s artificial intelligence accelerators, the pricey and powerful chips used to develop AI models. Nvidia had faced growing fears in recent weeks that the runaway spending on such equipment wasn’t sustainable. “There’s been a lot of talk about an AI bubble,” chief executive officer Jensen Huang said on a conference call with analysts. “From our vantage point, we see something very different.” The upbeat commentary sent shares up about 4% on Thursday, pushing the company’s market value to about $4.7 trillion. They had gained 39% this year through Wednesday’s close. Nvidia results have become a barometer for the health of the AI industry, and the news lifted a variety of related stocks. CoreWeave Inc., a provider of AI computing, gained about 9%. Its peer Nebius Group NV climbed more than 7%. Benchmarks in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan gained, fueled by Nvidia suppliers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Possible Question Soaring market capitalisation of AI firms reflects investor expectations of long-term monopolistic rents. Examine how such concentration affects capital allocation, innovation diffusion, and the future structure of digital markets.

Editorial Snapshots A. At 75, NSS works to improve data quality

During the past few years, NSS has sought to make itself responsive to emerging data needs. As NSS celebrates its 75th year, the green shoots of this transformation are becoming visible. The priority was to reduce the time lag between the completion of surveys and the release of data. The shift to paperless surveys, i.e., the collection of data using tablets, has reduced the lag. The second priority was to have extensive consultations with all stakeholders after the release of the data. Since June 2024, a number of data users’ conferences on different surveys have been held around the country, fostering constructive dialogue between data producers and data users. The third priority was to seek feedback from all stakeholders regarding the instruments of the new surveys. The ministry, for instance, has received extensive comments on the Household Income Survey and Situation Assessment Survey of Agricultural Households. The fourth priority pertained to the generation of estimates at the district level. This required a large increase in the sample size, and this is reflected in PLFS 2025. The fifth priority was to fill important data gaps. In addition to two newly launched surveys, the first-ever all-India survey on household income has been scheduled for 2026 to facilitate the understanding of income distribution and economic inequality. However, there are a number of challenges that need to be overcome. For instance, surveyors do not necessarily get access to multi-storied residential complexes and gated communities. Another challenge is to capture the emerging reality. A case in point is how one would measure the gig and platform economy, be it in terms of output or the number of individuals engaged in this segment. As NSS completes its 75th year, its data need to track India’s socio-economic transformation and set the markers for measuring progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Possible Question As the NSS modernises data collection through digital surveys and district level sampling, evaluate the trade-off between granularity and data reliability.

B. A lesson for Indian football via Curacao Curacao, less populous than Delhi, has qualified for the World Cup. With a land mass of just 444 square kilometres, it is the smallest nation ever to do so in the event’s history. Earlier, Cape Verde — the third-smallest ever — had done so too. Sports has a way of humbling the big and the great, and it is nowhere more evident than in football, which has proven to be a tough game for countries such as India. Earlier this week, India, ranked 142nd in the Fifa rankings, lost to Bangladesh, ranked 180th, in an Asia Cup match. While it is tempting to jump into comparisons of country size and population, one needs to understand that making the World Cup isn’t just about footballing intelligence. Rather, it is about policy as well. Curacao, situated north of Venezuela, is no longer a Dutch colony, but it remains within the kingdom of the Netherlands, and most of the players in the squad were born in the Netherlands, including the starting XI from the team that got them into the World Cup. And that is the key difference between India and Curacao. Curacao draws on the diaspora without them having to make any sacrifices, while India demands they give up their passports and become citizens if they want to represent the country. Many countries around the world have been taking the same path as Curacao. Bangladesh has Hamza Chaudhary, born in England, in its ranks. India, on the other hand, has been dragging its feet on the matter. There has been talk about allowing Overseas Citizens of India players represent India, and the new National Sports Policy 2025 supports the inclusion of such talent, but until such things happen, progress in India, which doesn’t even have a top-tier league this season, will be slow.

Possible Question Assess whether India should reform its citizenship, sports governance, and league structure to tap global talent. What safeguards are needed to balance national identity with performance goals?