UPSC Geo-Scientist and Geologist written result 2019 declared, check names of qualified candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of the written exam of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2019. The Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2019 was held from June 28 to June 30, 2019.

The roll number and the name of the candidates who have cleared the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist written examination 2019 can be checked on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible for the interview/personality test. They will have to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

The qualified candidates should also fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and submit it online along with the scanned copies of certificates. The DAF will be available on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in from October 14-28 till 6pm.

The schedule for the personality test or interview of the selected candidates will be published on the official website of UPSC in the due course. The exact dates for the personality test or interview will be intimated to the candidates through email.. The e-summon letter for the personality test of candidates called for interview may be downloaded from the commission’s website from November 29 to December 20.

The mark sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, would be put on UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the personality tests) and would be available on the portal for a period of 60 days.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:46 IST