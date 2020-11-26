e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC geo-scientist result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

UPSC geo-scientist result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Thursday declared the combined geo-scientist written exam results 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in

education Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC geo-scientist result 2020 declared
UPSC geo-scientist result 2020 declared
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Thursday declared the combined geo-scientist written exam results 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had conducted the combined geo-scientist written exam on October 17 and 18. Candidates who have cleared the written exam will be called for interview/ personality test. The qualified candidates will have to submit the detailed application form (DAF) along with the scanned copies of certificates. DAF will be available on the official website of UPSC from December 14 to 24 till 6 pm.

Schedule of interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the personality test will be notified in due course of time on the Commission’s Website

Click here for merit list

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days. The candidates can access the marks-sheet after entering their roll numbers and date of birth.

top news
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, says PM Modi
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, says PM Modi
Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed is serving time at home. Imran Khan govt calls it a jail
Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed is serving time at home. Imran Khan govt calls it a jail
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
India cancels international flights till Dec 31, to allow flights only on select routes
India cancels international flights till Dec 31, to allow flights only on select routes
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In