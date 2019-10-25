UPSC NDA admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:55 IST

UPSC has released the admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 on its official website. The NDA II written examination 2019 will be held on November 17, 2019.

Here is how to download UPSC NDA II 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link to download the admit card

Click on click here and read the instructions carefully and take a printout

Click on yes to go to the login page.

Key in your registration or roll number, date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format), Captcha code and click on submit to get admit card.

Click here read the instructions before downloading the NDA and NA Exam II 2019 admit card

Check the admit card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC. In case, the photograph is not printed or not visible on the admit card, candidates must carry two identical photographs (one for each session) along with a proof of identity such as voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport etc. to the venue of the examination.

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates on the examination.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:52 IST