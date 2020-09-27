e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Prelims 2020: Special trains to run in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for civil services candidates

UPSC Prelims 2020: Special trains to run in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for civil services candidates

To facilitate candidates of civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on October 4, the Railways ministry has decided to run special trains within the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) the day before, an official said on Saturday.

education Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
Indian Railways
Indian Railways(HT File)
         

To facilitate candidates of civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on October 4, the Railways ministry has decided to run special trains within the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) the day before, an official said on Saturday.

The examination special trains will touch different cities in Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The special trains will leave from Berhampur, Keonjhar, Khariar Road and Ichhapuram at 4 pm, from Koraput at 5 am and 1 pm on October 3. The trains will arrive in the cities in the evening on the same day (October 3), the official said.

The ECoR’s special trains are Brahmapur-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Kendujhargarh-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Ichhapuram-Visakhapatnam MEMU examination special and Khariar Road-Sambalpur examination special.

The ECoR will also operate examination special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela- Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam to ferry the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of the exam by two to three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In