UPSC Prelims 2023: List of important articles from the Indian Constitution

UPSC Prelims 2023: The Indian Constitution, adopted on 26th January 1950, stands as a remarkable and forward-thinking manuscript, forming the foundation of India's democratic system and governance. It encompasses a wide array of fundamental rights, duties, and principles that encapsulate the essence of the nation. The UPSC civil services prelims examination 2023 is round the corner.(HT photo)

The Constitution assumes an invaluable role by bestowing power upon its citizens and fostering a fair and inclusive society.

The profound importance of the Indian Constitution cannot be overstated, especially when considering civil services examinations.

As the 2023 UPSC Prelims draw near, it becomes imperative for aspirants to acquire a thorough understanding of this pivotal document.

Such comprehensive knowledge empowers them to confidently tackle questions related to the Indian Constitution, thereby paving the way for success in their endeavours.

List Of Important Articles In The Indian Constitution

The Constitution of India is renowned for being the lengthiest written Constitution worldwide, encompassing 448 articles categorised into 24 Parts and 12 schedules (there were 25 Parts till last year when the Supreme Court in the Rajesh Shah ruling outlawed Part.9B dealing with the Cooperatives. Therefore, there are 24 Parts today). This extensive document comprises crucial provisions such as fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, emergency provisions, parliamentary powers, and the allocation of powers between the Union and the states.

Given the Constitution's significance, questions on its contents are bound to arise. However, certain articles have been frequently asked about over the years. Therefore, it's worth reviewing the list below, which outlines some of the most notable articles of the Indian Constitution, along with a brief description of each one that contributed to its formation:

1. Article No. 1: Name and Territory of the Union

2. Article No. 3: Formation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries, or names

of existing states

3. Article No. 4: Not deemed amendments

4. Article No. 16: Equality of Opportunity in Matters of public employment

5. Article No. 19: Protection of certain rights regarding freedom of speech, etc.

6. Article No. 21: Protection of Life and personal liberty

7. Article No. 32: Remedies for Enforcement of Fundamental Rights

8. Article No. 43: Living wage. Read the entire Article

9. Article No. 48: Preserving and improving the breeds

10. Article No. 50: Separation of Judiciary from the Executive

11. Article No. 51A: Fundamental Duties

12. Article No. 72: Powers of the President to grant pardons, suspend, remit, or commute

sentences in certain cases

13. Article No. 78: Prime Minister and the President

14. Article No.82: Delimitation

15. Article No.94: Office of the Speaker becoming vacant and by implication Protem Speaker

16. Article No.101:Vacation of Seats

17. Article. No.112.:Annual financial statement

18. Article No. 123: Power of President to promulgate ordinances during recess of Parliament

19. Art.127: Ad Hoc judges of Supreme Court

20. Art.130: Seat of Supreme Court

21. Article No. 143: Power of President to consult Supreme Court

22. Article No. 148: Comptroller and Auditor-General of India

23. Article No. 149: Duties and powers of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India

24. Article No. 155: Appointment of the Governor

25. Article No. 163: Council of Ministers to aid and advise the Governor

26. Article No. 165: Advocate-General of the state

27. Article No. 167: Duties of Chief Minister concerning furnishing information to the Governor, etc.

28. Article No. 169: Abolition or creation of Legislative Councils in the states

29. Article No. 243(I) and 243(Y):State Finance Commission

30. Article No. 243K: Elections to the Panchayats

31. Article No.244 Administration of Scheduled Areas and Tribal Areas

32. Article.No.246A:GST

33. Article No.261. Full faith and credit

34. Article No.280: Finance Commission

35. Article No. 282:Grants

The Bottom Line

With UPSC aspirants gearing up for the Prelims 2023, it is vital to have a firm grasp of the essential Articles from the Indian Constitution. Read and reread the full Article and catch the nuances.

Understanding the Indian Constitution is crucial for success in the examination and a fulfilling career in public service. By comprehending the significance of each article, analysing its implications, and effectively applying the concepts, candidates can enhance their chances of excelling in the UPSC Prelims and position themselves for success in pursuing a career in public service.

(Author Sriram Srirangam is Founder and Director of Sriram’s IAS. Views expresed here are personal.)