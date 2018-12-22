UPSC recruitment: 13 vacancies for various gazetted posts announced, check details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 13 vacancies for five gazetted posts in various departments. Candidates can login at the official website upsc.gov.in to apply for the vacancies. The last date to apply for the same is January 10, 2019.

Vacancy details for UPSC

1. Veterinary assistant surgeon, central sheep breeding farm, department of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare. The post is permanent. Number of post- 1

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in veterinary science and animal husbandry from a university with registration in the veterinary council of India or State Veterinary Council.

EXPERIENCE: Three years’ experience in disease investigation and treatment work in a large institution livestock farm preferably a sheep farm.

2. One Associate Professor/ Sr. Lecturer in education, department of health and family welfare, ministry of health and family welfare

Educational qualification: Second class M Ed of a recognised University or equivalent

Experience: Five years experience in teaching preferably in a University College, after obtaining the post- graduate qualification.

3. Five Specialist Grade-III (Medicine), Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh,

Educational qualification: A recognized bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) degree qualification.

4. Five Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology),

Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, department of health research, ministry of health and family welfare .

Educational qualification : A recognized bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) degree qualification

4. Functional manager (credit) in industries department, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar administration .

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Economics/ Commerce /Business Studies from a recognised University / Institute with three years experience or master’s degree in Economics / Commerce / Business studies from a recognised University/Institute with one year experience.

For detailed information check the official notification for UPSC recruitment 2018.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the posts.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:06 IST