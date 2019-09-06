UPSC recruitment test for medical officer posts on October 20

education

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct a computer based recruitment test for the post of medical officer (general duty) on October 20, 2019.

The UPSC recruitment notification for medical officer (GNCTD) posts in department of health and family Welfare was released on January 12, 2019. The last date to apply for the posts was January 31, 2019. Now, UPSC has released an addendum to notify about the exam date and scheme of examination.

The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and the candidates appearing for the CBRT will have to report by 12:30 at the exam center.

UPSC will intimate the candidates about the venue of the exam soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and the registered email and phone number.

Candidates who clear the CBRT will be qualified for interview. The test and interview marks will carry a weightage of 75:25 ratio.

Syllabus:

(1) General medicine including cardiology, neurology, dermatology and psychiatry.

(2) Surgery including E.N.T ophthalmology, Traumatology and orthopaedics

(3) Paediatrics

(4) Gynaecology and obstetrics

(5) Preventive, social and community medicine

Pattern of exam

The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

The medium of the test will be English only.

There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

The test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

Nature of recruitment:

Those candidates who will be selected shall work in the dispensaries and hospitals of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi and shall be primarily handling patients of various types in these Hospitals and dispensaries for medical care. However, they can, also be entrusted with other work including administrative and other related work as per exigencies of the Public Service.

The candidate will be under probation for a period of two years.

Pay Scale: Rs 15,600-39,100/- plus GP Rs.5400/- plus NPA as per rules (Pre-Revised)

Note: Persons appointed to the service shall not be allowed private practice of any kind whatsoever including any consultation and laboratory work.

For more details on recruitment click here

