UPSC releases revised result of medical officer (Homeopathy) at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a revised list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the post of medical officers (Homeopathy) in directorate of Indian system of medicine and homeopathy, health and family welfare department, government of Delhi.

The UPSC has released a list of 12 candidates. This revised list has replaced the final result that was declared on May 31, 2018.

The notification issued by UPSC on December 20 says that the list of 12 candidates have been recommended on the basis of result of computer based recruitment test that was held on December 17, 2017 and the interviews that were held from May 21 to 23.

The notification further says. “The result details i.e. cut off marks etc. will be uploaded on the commission’s website within next 30 days.”

Candidates can check the revised list on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Here’s the direct link of the revised list

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:23 IST