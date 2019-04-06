UPSC Results 2019: Wayanad girl Sreedhanya first to crack civil service from tribal community

Basking in the new-found glory after Congress president Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad as his second constituency the north Kerala district notched up another distinction Sreedhanya Suresh (25), belonging to the district, turned the first tribal woman from the state to crack the civil services examination.

Hailing from Kurichya tribal community she bagged 410 rank in the 2018 civil service examination. Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan and others congratulated Sreedhanya. “Sreedhanya fought the social backwardness and passed the civil services examination with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in future,” he tweeted. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also congratulated the young achiever.

A zoology student her optional subject for mains was Malayalam literature. She was born and brought up in a Kurichya hamlet near Kalpetta.

Sreedhanya’s father is a daily wage farm labourer and mother is also a worker under MGNRAEGS.

“ I am from the most backward district of the state. Even though there is a large tribal population in the district there are no IAS/IPS officers from here. I hope this will be an inspiration and motivation to the future generations,” she said. She cracked the examination in her third attempt. She completed her graduation from St Joseph Devagiri and post-graduation from Calicut University. Since her ranks is 410 she is unlikely to get IAS or IPS and she will choose revenue or railway services, her friends said. Her father is in state government service.

Other Keralites who got top ranks in the examination are Sreelakshmai (rank 29), Ranjana Mary Verghese (rank ranks 49) and Arjun Mohan (rank 66). Out of 759 cleared the examination 577 are male and 182 females. Twenty five from the state emerged victorious this time.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 08:15 IST