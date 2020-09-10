UPSEE 2020 admit card released at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:53 IST

UPSEE 2020 admit card : The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday released the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit card on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their UPSEE admit card 2020 by logging in using their registration number and password. The exam will be held on September 20.

UPSEE 2020 was scheduled for August 2 which had to be postponed.

How to download UPSEE 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage,click on the relevant link to download the admit card

Key in your application number, password and security pin to login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download UPSEE 2020 admit card

Over 1.60 lakh candidates are registered to appear in the examination which will be held at 206 centres, including 187 in UP and 19 others outside UP. The centres outside the state include Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jaipur, Ranchi, Roorkee and Calcutta.

The offline examination will be held in three shifts. The first shift is between 9 am and 11am, second from 12 noon to 3 pm and third shift from 3.45 pm to 6.15 pm.

Schedule of UPSEE 2020

Paper 1 --- 12:00 noon to 03:00 PM

Paper 2 ---12:00 noon to 03:00 PM

Paper 3 ----03:45 PM to 06:15 PM

Paper 4------09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 5-----09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 6----03:45 PM to 05:45 PM

Paper 7------ 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

To maintain social distancing at the examination centres, a gap of one hour between each shift has been kept. The candidates will have to report at the centre an hour before the commencement of the exam.