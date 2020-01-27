e-paper
Home / Education / UPSEE 2020 online registration process to begin today at upsee.nic.in, check details here

UPSEE 2020 online registration process to begin today at upsee.nic.in, check details here

UPSEE 2020 examination will be conducted on May 10, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Jan 27, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE 2020 online registration.
UPSEE 2020 online registration. (Screengrab)
         

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh will begin the online registration for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 today, January 27, 2020, from 2 pm onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam (only after the registration link is activated) online at upsee.nic.in on or before March 15, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

UPSEE 2020 examination will be conducted on May 10, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Earlier, AKTU had released an official notice regarding the state level engineering entrance examination on its official website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have 10+2 degree or should have passed the intermediate exam from UP Board or its equivalent from the recognized Board or University. The applicants need to be residents of Uttar Pradesh to apply for the examination. If the applicants have not been born in U.P, they require their parents to be born in this state.

