UPSESSB cancels advertisement to recruit 15,508 teachers

education

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:50 IST

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has cancelled the recruitment process initiated on October 29 to fill 15,508 posts of teachers in over 4500 government-aided secondary schools in the state.

This decision was taken on Wednesday during an online meeting of UPSESSB. Board members including Dhirendra Dwivedi, Harendra Kumar Rai, Dineshmani Tripathi, Om Prakash Rai and Deputy Secretary Naval Kishore were present in the meeting chaired by UPSESSB chairman Viresh Kumar.

UPSESSB deputy secretary Naval Kishore said a fresh advertisement to fill these posts will be issued after addressing all legal issues coming in way of this recruitment.

This was the biggest ever recruitment process taken up by UPSESSB to fill 12,913 posts of trained graduate teachers (TGT) and 2,595 posts of post graduate teachers (PGT).

Official said that the decision was taken to avoid possibility of any contempt of Supreme Court orders.

On November 13, the Advocate General had said that two different criteria for awarding marks for ad hoc teachers and fresh candidates in the same written examination of the same cadre cannot be adopted. In support of his argument, the advocate general cited the order of the Supreme Court delivered on August 28 in the case of Sanjay Singh. He said the advertisement issued by the UPSESSB on October 29 was contrary to the directions of the Supreme Court and any recruitments made against this advertisement would be in contempt of the Supreme Court order. He recommended cancellation of the advertisement and issue of a fresh advertisement, strictly following the orders of the Supreme Court. “It was therefore decided to cancel the advertisement issued on October 29 in accordance with the legal opinion in the interest of the applicants and also for redressing applications requesting inclusion of TGT Biology also in this very advertisement,” the board officials said.

Candidates who have already applied online for this recruitment will not be required to re-apply once the new advertisement is issued. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be requested to make due provisions in the software for this purpose, officials said.

Thousands of candidates have already applied for these posts in the last three weeks since the recruitment advertisement was issued.