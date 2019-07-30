UPSESSB Principal Recruitment 2011 result declared for four divisions

education

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:56 IST

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the college allotment list of selected candidates of government-aided high school and Intermediate colleges’ principal/headmaster recruitment 2011 exam for four divisions.

The UPSESSB posted the results for Varanasi, Saharanpur, Mirzapur and Lucknow divisions on its official website on Monday.

For each school having a vacant post of principal/headmaster, a panel of three candidates have been selected and if the candidate selected at the first place fails to join, the one next in the merit list would be offered the post and if he too fails to join then the third candidate on the list would be offered the post, according to officials.

Through the exercise, the UPSESSB has declared the results for 22 schools of Varanasi division, 33 of Mirzapur division, 34 of Saharanpur division and 74 schools of Lucknow division.

The UPSESSB in June 2011 kick-started the recruitment process for filling up 900 vacant posts of principals/headmasters in government-aided high school and Intermediate colleges of UP. However due to litigation over eligibility of UPSESSB members and the right for making the appointment in one school of Kanpur division led to delay. Due to this reason the interview of candidates for schools of Kanpur division have not yet taken place.

After the orders of the Allahabad high court in this regard, the UPSESSB began efforts to declare results of seven divisions. The results of three divisions including that of Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra are yet to be declared.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:49 IST