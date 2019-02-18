UPSESSB TGT Admit Card released, here’s how to download

UPSESSB TGT Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card for UP TGT exam from its official website www.upsessb.org) or the NIC website www.pariksha.up.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on March 8 and 9 2019. The link to download the admit card will be available only till March 9, 2019.

UP TGT Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website at upsessb.org

Click on the download link for admit card given on the website.

Enter the login details as asked in the login page and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

In case a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they should contact the board on their control room phone number (0532-2467743) and mobile number (9161529843).

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 16:57 IST