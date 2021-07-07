UPSESSB TGT, PGT Recruitment exam 2021 next month in all 75 UP districts

UPSESSB TGT, PGT Recruitment: The written examinations for trained graduate teachers and post graduate teachers (TGT/ PGT) Recruitment will now be held in all districts of UP instead of just the divisional headquarters, as planned earlier, officials said.

The examination aims at filling up 15,198 vacant posts of assistant teachers and lecturers in 4,500 government-aided secondary schools.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has taken a decision in this regard in view of the dip in Covid-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh, said Naval Kishore, deputy secretary and controller of exams, UPSESSB.

The UPSESSB exam controller on June 30 had sent a missive to district magistrates of those 18 districts which were designated divisional headquarters in the state and asked them to submit a proposal regarding examination centres for the recruitment exams by July 7.

However, on July 3, he sent another letter to DMs of all 75 districts of the state asking them to submit a proposal by July 10 for exam centres to conduct these recruitment exams, UPSESSB officials aware of the development said.

The TGT Recruitment Exams-2021 is proposed to be held on August 7 and August 8 while the PGT Recruitment Exams-2021 is set to be held on August 17 and August 18.

The TGT/PGT Recruitment Exams-2021 are to be conducted in the state in accordance with the recommendations made by the Paliwal Committee to ensure fairness and transparency.

In accordance with this, the duty allotment spelling out the examination hall of all invigilators will be declared on the very day of the exams and the question papers will be printed in a printing press located outside the state in confidentiality.

A total of 15,198 posts including 12,603 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGTs will be filled through these recruitment exams, officials said.

Though the UPSESSB has not released the total count of applicants, it is believed that over a million eligible candidates have applied for these recruitment exams.

The UPSESSB had issued the online advertisement for these recruitment exams on March 15, 2021 and the last date of application was May 20, 2021.

The amended advertisement for these recruitment exams was issued after a gap of four months of cancelling the initial advertisement owing to legal hurdles, and had witnessed 310 posts of TGT getting reduced as compared to the first advertisement. Earlier, online applications for 15,508 posts of TGT and PGT recruitment had been invited by UPSESSB through an advertisement including 12,913 posts of TGT and another 2,595 posts of PGT from October 29, 2020.

However, the NIC website crashed for two days on November 13, 2020 due to the high number of candidates trying to apply. Later, on November 18, 2020 the UPSESSB had cancelled the advertisement on the advice of its legal experts, due to legal hurdles.