e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Upset over ‘humiliation’ by school teacher & principal, minor from Ludhiana ‘commits’ suicide

The incident left Chief Minister Amarinder Singh “anguished”, prompting him to order a probe into the alleged suicide by the 17-year-old, class 11 student Dhananjay Tiwari.

education Updated: Dec 01, 2019 11:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ludhiana
Upset at the incident, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his home. (Representational image)
Upset at the incident, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his home. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Upset over allegedly being humiliated and beaten in class room before other students by the school principal and a teacher for wearing a body-hugging, ankle-length trouser, a minor student hanged himself to death at his home near Ludhiana, police said on Saturday.

The incident left Chief Minister Amarinder Singh “anguished”, prompting him to order a probe into the alleged suicide by the 17-year-old, class 11 student Dhananjay Tiwari.

“Deeply anguished to hear of a class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed Ludhiana deputy commissioner to personally look into the matter and report to me,” said the chief minister in a tweet.

“My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief,” he added.

Dhananjay took the extreme step on Thursday night at his residence in Daba area, said police.

He was abused verbally and thrashed by a school teacher, the principal and the school director for wearing shorter and tight trouser, victim’s father Brij Raj Tiwari alleged in the FIR lodged by the police.

He said his son was beaten and humiliated in front of the whole class and was asked to stand outside the classroom as punishment by a teacher, identified as Poonam, said police.

The police booked school principal Saroj Sharma, teacher Poonam and school director Prabhu Dutt, but no arrest has been made.

School principal Saroj Sharma is married to director Prabhu Dutt.

The boy had narrated the incident to his mother, who said her son had stopped going to the school after the incident.

Upset at the incident, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his home, the parents said in the complaint.

Police officials are looking into the CCTV camera footage.

The father, who is from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, works at a factory in Ludhiana.

tags
top news
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
3 cops suspended over delay in FIR in Hyderabad rape, murder case
3 cops suspended over delay in FIR in Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Don’t want to do anything to jeopardise security of India’:Sri Lanka Prez
‘Don’t want to do anything to jeopardise security of India’:Sri Lanka Prez
The China-Pak nexus is a threat. India is countering it well | Opinion
The China-Pak nexus is a threat. India is countering it well | Opinion
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Eatery writes ‘ugly sweater’ on takeaway slip, customer says ‘not my pleasure’
Eatery writes ‘ugly sweater’ on takeaway slip, customer says ‘not my pleasure’
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
India, Japan hold foreign, defence ministerial dialogue in Delhi
India, Japan hold foreign, defence ministerial dialogue in Delhi
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News