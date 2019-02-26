UPSSSC 420 Vacancies for Homeopathic Pharmacist: Application begins today, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has opened the window of application for recruitment of 420 homeopathic pharmacist on February 25. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts online at its official website upsssc.gov.in. Last date to apply is March 18, 2019.

There are total 420 vacancies including 412 are with state homeopathic hospitals and 8 vacancies are with state homeopathic college and hospital.

Candidates can make corrections in their application forms till March 25.

Eligibility

Candidate who wish to apply for the post must have complete two years of homeopathic pharmacist diploma and should have completed three months training of homeopathic pharmacist. His/here stream of subject in intermediate exam should be science.

The candidate should also be registered with Homeopathic Medicine Board, Uttar Pradesh.

Age Limit

Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age or more than 40 years of age. The age limit is subject to relaxation depending on several reserved candidates.

EWS Reservation

This recruitment process will implement the recently introduced economically weaker section (EWS) reservation.

Click here for the detailed notification and instruction on how to apply for UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 13:31 IST