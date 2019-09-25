e-paper
UPSSSC Admit Card for combined lower subordinate exam released

Uttat Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for combined lower subordinate competitive exam under advertisement no. 01/ 2019.

education Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttat Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for combined lower subordinate competitive exam under advertisement no. 01/ 2019.

UPSSSC, in the month of January had invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer. This recruitment exam is conducted to fill 672 vacancies.

The UPSSSC lower subordinate examination will be conducted on September 30 and October 1, 2019.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment exam can download the admit card online from the official website of upsssc at upsssc.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to download UPSSSC admit card 2019

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2019: Details of posts and vacancies

Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer--94

Supply Inspector--151

Marketing Inspector --- 194

Assistant Garden Inspector---89

Additional District Information Officer--11

Executive Officer----107

Revenue Officer------26

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:04 IST

