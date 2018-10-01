UPTET 2018: Facing difficulty in applying for the exam? Check important links here

The last date to register for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test UPTET 2018 may be extended by a few days in light of the difficulty faced by the candidates in applying for the examination.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) website has issued notification asking candidates to keep patience in face of the difficulty in filling up the application form. It further says that all efforts are being made to solve this problem.

Meanwhile, according to reports, a proposal to extend the date for filling up the application form for UPTET 2018 has been sent to the concerned authorities.

Presently, the last date to apply for the UPTET exam is October 4 (6pm), while the last date to print the filled application form is October 6 (6pm). The last date to pay the application fees at present is October 5.

UPTET 2018 (Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board)

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2018.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 19:57 IST